If you have been receiving deliberately vague mailings from the Commonwealth Foundation, encouraging “yes” votes on three constitutional amendments, you should know what it is you are being urged to do.
The Commonwealth Foundation is nothing more than a drummer for self-serving big business. Instead of the patriotic equality, protection and preservation that seems to be promoted, the website reveals anti-union, anti-Tom Wolf, anti-public schools messaging.
The misleading mailing conceals the fact that protecting the interests of big business is the one and only goal, disguised as protecting the interests of all Pennsylvanians. Don’t be fooled.
If these people actually had your best interests at heart, their intentions would not be camouflaged.
Aren’t we all fed up with right-wing dirty political tricks?
John and Valerie Casses
Johnstown
