Next week, we vote. Go out and vote using your gut feelings and who you trust to make this a better world.
This year, do a repeat performance of everyone getting out to vote. This was amazing on your part.
During this time, we lost our beloved Queen Elizabeth, an amazing lady who reigned for 70 years, which was amazing. She had charm, was kind, diplomatic and a good listener who cared for all people. This is what we need in our leaders.
Karen Layton
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.