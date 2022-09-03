I thought the First Amendment gave us freedom of speech, unless they don’t agree with what you are saying or believe.
Awhile back, I read in the paper that Walmart, Target and several other stores removed all of the MyPillow products from their stores. The reason they did this was because The MyPillow owner believed the election was fixed. He was not afraid to express his opinion.
I also thought it was fixed. Why would you lock the observer out and put cardboard on the windows if you didn’t have anything to hide? Why would you use these tactics?
We all have opinions. The First Amendment gives us that right.
How does what someone says or believes affect the bottom line of these big stores?
Beware, the harbinger has arrived. For those who don’t know the definition of a harbinger – it is a person or thing that goes ahead with the announcement. If you own a business, you need to read between the lines.
If you have products in these big stores and they don’t agree with what you say or believe in, you could end up like MyPillow.
People will never tell me what to say, think or believe in.
I live in the greatest country in the world.
God bless America.
Robert C. Hill
East Taylor Township
