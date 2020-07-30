This year has been challenging for all of us. Nothing, it seems, has remained the same since the pandemic changed our world this past March.
Earlier this year, at the Roxbury Bandshell, we made a strategic decision to cancel all events for 2020.
While sad for our many patrons, we’re confident that it was the right approach to take.
We will return next year, and we’re hopeful that all of you will support us, both monetarily and by attending our many concerts and events in 2021.
In the meantime, since so many people in our community have been affected by this tragedy, we are asking you to take the resources that you would have donated to the Bandshell and instead contribute them to a local food bank or some organization that can help those touched by this vicious virus.
There are a number of organizations helping to get our neighbors through this terrible crisis, and they are in desperate need of financial support.
We certainly hope that you will give them careful consideration.
Our hope is that this dreadful sickness will be eradicated soon, and that all of those affected may be able to return to good health and full employment.
Until then, stay safe and thank you for your many years of Bandshell support.
Mary Borkow
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
