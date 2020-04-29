You’ve seen the Red Cross ad on TV, heard it on the radio and now you’re getting phone calls telling us of the critical need for blood donations to restore the area’s depleted blood supply.
Blood donations are normally slow during the winter season, and this is the time of year when donors are needed to replenish that blood supply. But that is not currently happening due to the pandemic situation with blood drive location cancellations and the governor’s stay-at-home order.
And this is the worst time to have this happen because of the increased draw on the blood supply to help those affected by the virus.
During this COVID-19 period, we are all being called to make some sacrifices for the well-being of ourselves and of others. An additional sacrifice we might make is to donate a print of life-giving blood at a time when it’s really needed.
Just knowing the fact that every blood donation has the potential of saving up to three lives should be the drive to create the desire to donate.
The governor’s stay-at-home order should not affect your traveling to and from a blood donation location. That would be considered an allowable activity.
To donate, call 800-733-2767, or visit redcrossblood.org.
Being a multi-gallon donor myself, I ask all to join me in making that much needed blood donation soon. The life you save could be your own.
Charles Fairbank
Richland Township
