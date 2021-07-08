C-Span, an independent news network, has released its 2021 presidential rankings. The rankings were done by distributing its surveys to 142 historians, professors and other professional observers of the presidency.
Its interesting to note that Donald Trump was ranked as the fourth worst president, with only Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan, falling below Trump.
The presidents were rated on the following 10 individual leadership characteristics:
• Public persuasion – one of Trump’s best categories due to his many hard-core followers.
• Crisis leadership – for which Trump scores very low due to his initial mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Economic management – a relative strength and one of his top ratings for jobs and the economy.
• Moral authority – at the very bottom of all presidents due to his repeated lies about election fraud, giving rise to the Capitol insurrection.
• International relations – another bottom-level score due to his relationship with NATO and our allies.
• Administrative skills – low score due to extremely high turnover rates and failure to listen to experts and read administrative briefings.
• Relations with congress – divisive, belittling of those with opposing views.
• Vision/setting an agenda – moderate score due to accomplished tax cuts, less regulations, defeat of ISIS.
• Pursued equal justice for all – low score as a separationalist and pursuit of a white, nationalist agenda.
• Performance within context of times.
The above should send warning bells out to the Republican Party – is the party hitching its wagon to the wrong horse?
John Washko
Johnstown
