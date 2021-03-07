Due to a mess-up because of the mail-in ballots, my nephew didn’t get to vote.
For the same reason my niece voted twice – by mail-in ballot and in person.
I wonder if Nancy Pelosi would consider that fair.
Can you imagine what it had to be like in Philadelphia?
About five years ago, it cost me $4,000 to heat my house. Last winter, it was down to $1,700. President Donald Trump did good for this area.
There is a sign in Georgia which says: “Slow down Joe! You have four years to screw up the United States. You don’t have to do it in one week.”
Marie Hostetler
Hooversville
