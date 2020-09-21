Those who died yesterday had plans for this morning, and those who died this morning had plans for tonight. Don’t take life for granted, in the blink of an eye everything can change.
So forgive often and love with all your heart; you may not have that chance again.
Be thankful to God, you woke up to another day and have shelter over your head, your health, food on the table for another day.
Enjoy everything you have in life ... be kind to everyone you meet, and grateful for the little things in life, for one day you will look back and discover they were the best things in your life.
In this world of division, unrest, protesters, COVID-19, all lives matter ... no matter who you are.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.