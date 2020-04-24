Much is being said about distance these days – it’s good, it saves lives and keeps people healthy. Good advice when it comes to avoiding viruses or spreading viruses.
However, as it pertains to our relationship with God, distance is detrimental to spiritual health and even deadly. Distance is the reason Jesus, God’s only son, came to earth.
He came near to us that by faith in him we might draw near to God and be reconciled to him.
In this nearness we receive his grace and experience his love.
In these troubling, uncertain times, don’t distance yourself from God. Draw near to God.
Call out to him in prayer and seek him with all your heart. He will respond as we seek him in faith.
Philip Sinclair
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.