If your life keeps hitting into icebergs and the past eight months of 2020 looks like you have taken on more water than the Titanic, the solution is not to pick up a bucket.
Sure, you can slow down the sinking, but that’s not going to fix the problem. Put the bucket down.
What you need is a ship that floats, and a crew committed to the common good; not one that sinks more slowly with bodies onboard that blind themselves to the truth.
Bailing water alone is futile.
Your immediate reaction may be to patch every leaking hole and it may feel like you’re alleviating the problem, but all you’re really doing is delaying the inevitable.
If we want to escape from futility in the practical affairs and relationships of our daily lives, we have to first of all become deep people – people who look deeply within ourselves for the cause of our futility, and who don’t settle for quick fixes and superficial, upbeat attitude changes.
Ephesians 4:17-19: So I tell you this, and insist on it in the Lord, you must no longer live as the Gentiles do, in the futility of their thinking. They are darkened in their understanding and separated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them due to the hardening of their hearts.
Having lost all sensitivity, they have given themselves over to sensuality so as to indulge in every kind of impurity, and they are full of greed.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.