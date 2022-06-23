Let’s hope that the horrific tragic situation that happened on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed doesn’t turn into a political situation used by politicians and the news media.
On May 25, a bill sponsored by Sens. Rick Scott and Ron Johnson since 2021 that was never brought to the floor – they asked again Sen. Chuck Schumer to bring it to the floor.
The bill was named after Max Schachter’s son who was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. It was his input that Scott and Johnson used for the bill.
Schachter had this to say after Schumer killed the bill – 21 people were murdered yesterday, today you objected to passing the Luke and Alex School Safety Act named after my son who was murdered in Parkland. The bill will save kids lives.
Let’s meet to work together to prevent the next Uvalde and Parkland.
Schumer said on the Senate floor
that this bill is not enough and would harden schools. No one knows what he meant.
After this, Schumer criticized the other party for just offering prayers and no solutions. Please, White House, Congress, Senate and news media don’t play politics with this deadly issue.
R.I. Wissinger
Johnstown
