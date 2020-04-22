The Readers’ Forum letter on March 31 by Elizabeth A. Sabo (“Trump has failed to lead during crisis”) blaming the president in any way for the coronavirus was disgraceful.
No country, no president, could have predicted nor prepared for the current pandemic.
The president said, “We started out with nothing.” After only a month, both the government and private industries showed great progress in combating this virus.
More disgraceful was the ploy by Democrats to inject their own political agendas into the current crisis by demanding that millions be allocated to their socialist projects or they would not vote for the president’s plan to relieve the economic situation, taking monies from medical supplies, businesses and individuals who have lost their jobs and are struggling to survive.
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to prove that they are Democrats first and Americans second.
How appropriately on April Fools’ Day, Congressman Adam Schiff, the House’s head of national intelligence, called for an investigation of the president’s response to this virus.
We may have been better prepared if the House Democrats weren’t focused on impeachment rather than doing their jobs and looking into the possibility of the spread of this virus from China.
Botton line: It is both appalling and disturbing that many Democrats continue to play politics during this national crisis.
John Skubak
Johnstown
