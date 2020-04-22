CAFEO[mdash] Mark Andrew, 52, of Johnstown died unexpectedly April 19, 2020. Born January 24, 1968 in Johnstown the son of John Joseph and Geraldine "Jeri" (Zelinsky) Cafeo. Survived by parents, wife the former Lori (Lampel) Cafeo and these children Michael married to Jenna, Benjamin and fia…