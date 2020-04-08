During this time of virus chaos, the city leaders need to come together to promote the safety of residents.
You, as our elected leaders, need to stand firm in making us feel government is transparent in its operation and dealings with contractors who provide services to the city.
With most of the citizens taking the advice of our president and staying home except for necessary outings (work and shopping for food), we now rely on you, our leaders, to make sure we are protected from criminals and others who would infect our society with corruption, be it political or private corporations.
I ask you now to move forward at making government more transparent, not hiding things from the taxpayers who support and provide your salaries.
Now is not the time to use this virus pandemic to push through schemes that enrich a few in our community, but to step up and make the city a beacon of hope and light that our leaders are truly supporting us in this time of need for honesty and transparency.
Anything less is a betrayal of your oaths of office to serve the people of Johnstown as true servants, not schemers.
John A. DeBartola
Johnstown
