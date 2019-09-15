Media should be paying at least as much attention to the surgeon general’s warning about marijuana as it did to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s cross-state pandering for support of recreational marijuana.
Even people with little exposure to pot tend to think of it as relatively harmless.
No wonder, then, that most of Fetterman’s town halls gave a thumbs-up to recreational marijuana. No wonder that legal marijuana has become a $10 billion industry, with prospects of fantastic expansion.
No wonder that profit is driving promotion and lobbying.
The warning comes as a reality slap: Marijuana today is much more potent than it was a generation ago. Moreover, unlike other drugs, it is not regulated. Unlike other drugs, it has had scant research.
It is potentially the next drug crisis after opioids.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams warns: “Recent increases in access to marijuana and in its potency, along with misperceptions of safety of marijuana, endanger our most precious resource, our nation’s youth.”
Frequent use among adolescents and older youth affect attention, memory, decision-making and motivation, Adams says, and it risks early onset of psychotic disorders.
It also endangers brain development in fetuses of women who use pot, he says.
Sen. Pat Stefano is leading efforts to stop the state from legalizing recreational marijuana. The staff at the Twin Lakes Center in Somerset is conducting an education campaign. President Donald Trump has contributed $100,000 toward a national awareness effort.
But much more needs to be done. Let’s hope media respond.
George Fattman
Westmont
