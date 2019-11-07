The Iron to Arts Corridor will be a tremendous boon to Johnstown. It runs from Old Conemaugh past the Gautier plant and Stone Bridge to Cambria City, with landscaping, bicycle paths, facade improvements and artwork.
The project calls to mind a then-ambitious effort in the 1960s to plant a green buffer between the steel plant and Washington Street. It was an endeavor by the Johnstown Jaycees. It was resisted by City Hall, notably by Mayor K.O. Tompkins, who growled, “If you want beautification, put a geranium on your window sill.”
The Jaycees eventually prevailed, but the city failed to maintain the corridor, which it had reluctantly agreed to do.
The current project has the advantage of a major commitment by Gautier Specialty Metals, the Commonwealth Financing Authority and others dedicated to city betterment.
The project already has been years in the making.
There are challenges, involving PennDOT, Penelec, the CSX Railroad, the water authority and the Cambria Somerset Authority, who control pieces of the project site. Those likely can be resolved.
What could possibly go wrong? Ask anyone who has attempted civic improvement here.
City Hall probably has moved past the geranium-in-your-window mentality, but the pols are not exactly in the forefront of progress. Simpler projects have taken years to complete, probably because of often-miniscule vested interests.
It is too bad when Johnstown politics stands in the way of Johnstown progress.
George Fattman
Johnstown
