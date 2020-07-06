If the government accomplished anything with the virus, it would have to be the fear of death it implanted in many souls. We’re a nation of statistics, and death has a resounding accuracy of one per person.
In fact, this figure is verified by the most accurate book ever written, the Bible. In Hebrews 9:27, it says: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”
It’s one thing to have awe and respect for the one who created you and will take your life, but to allow a corrupt government to fill you with fear? Forget it. I’d recommend being more concerned about the judgment part than wearing a mask.
Another thing this government has accomplished is taking away an accomplished proudness by many people by shutting down entrepreneurialism and small businesses. How’s that for encouragement to be told you’re nonessential?
This coming from leaders who push tolerance, but only for those they feel are relevant to their cause. Don’t politicians just love to show their power and authority over the little guy?
Then concerning social distancing, are you kidding me? It’s wrong for people to sit in church together, for children to attend school, and for all other kinds of group meetings and community get-togethers.
Discontented groups of people can protest, riot, loot and burn businesses down, and that meets a certain criteria.
You political hypocrites who are supposed to be protecting our people and nation are disgusting.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
