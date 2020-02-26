As a lifelong resident of Johnstown, it was always a dream of mine to be able to fish our local rivers. I grew up rafting and tubing in the little Conemaugh River.
Now, decades later, I am able to fish the Stonycreek River with success from the Inclined Plane upstream. Our catch and release included many legal size smallmouth bass, rainbow trout and perch.
Kayaking or rafting this same stretch, one will see much wildlife, including deer, beaver and many birds. This could all turn into a nightmare if there is not funding available to repair and update the acid mine drainage sites.
There are still many discharges that need attention and corrected that would greatly improve both river basins. Solomon Run runs orange through Dale and Hornerstown. There is also the Beaver Run, South Fork of the Little Conemaugh and the drainage at the base of the Inclined Plane to name a few.
Len Lichvar is correct that the late Congressman John P. Murtha was a champion for this cause. We need a few more champions to jump in on the state and federal level. There are many volunteers who work hard to keep our recreation and resources. I urge our state representatives and congressman to work hard for this cause. It would be nice to see the Fish Commission stock again.
After all, how can we let the 2012 Pennsylvania River of the Year turn orange again?
Vern Walker
Upper Yoder Township
