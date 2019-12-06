I always heard Johnstown was a friendly city. When I was a kid, it was. Not anymore. It is mean and rotten. 

I’m sure there are nice people, I never met them.

Here is a warning to the public. There is a nursing home (probably more), but the one I visit is no good at all.

My parents are gone now, but their dear old friend, I go visit and try to help her all I can. She is 93 years old and has been emotionally and mentally abused for a couple of years. Agencies were called but nobody will help. Other homes are full. I worry about her all the time.

If I could take care of her at my home, I would, but I have a bad hip and I limp. 

Please people, do not put your loved ones in the hands of strangers. They do not care. They only want their paychecks.

Marlena Jo Ervin

Seward

