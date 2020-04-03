Those of us over 70 remember epidemics in the 1940s and 1950s. I recall at least one summer when the public swimming pools and theaters were closed, and everyone was urged not to assemble in large crowds to be less susceptible to polio. Those with the disease were isolated from the community.
Tuberculosis was another feared disease, but those with it were isolated in rural sanitariums where they were cared for – fresh air, sunshine, nutritious diet and bed rest were the primary treatments; many recovered and went home.
Families not affected by disease went about their lives as usual. This lockdown seems unnatural. Maybe the country has forgotten that God is in control. His tender message to us in Matthew 6:25-33 reminds us that worrying won’t help.
He’s looking after all who belong to him.
This is an opportunity for the church (all believers) to minister to those who are scared.
I heard a doctor say that if we have enough vitamin D in our system, nothing can enter our immune system. There are other beneficial vitamins and supplements that we can take to improve our immune system.
To learn more about these, I suggest you check out these doctors online: Dr. Bruce West of healthalert.com; Dr. Cindy Becker of Bioinnovations; Dr. Ronald Hoffman of Intelligent Medicine; and Dr. Andrew Weil, who has traveled the world over to see what cures other countries use.
James 2:20 challenges us, “Faith without works is useless.”
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.