People are so gullible. They believe all the lies told by the Democrats and media. Our American freedom of speech has been questionable. The Constitution doesn’t mean a thing to the politicians’ speeches of liberal baloney. Our country has to be the laughing stock of all other countries following the presidential election.
We have to wear masks to go to church and sit 6 feet apart, but you can go to Walmart and it’s wall to wall people, some masked and some not. Then there’s a little third-grade student who was told to remove her mask because it said “Jesus Loves Me.” What a shame to our religious freedom.
So this is what people voted for?
Socialist government, telling you what you’re allowed to do in this land of the free.
If you want to see how history is being repeated with corruption, read your Bible in II Peter 2 and Acts 8-9.
Pray for peace and love. God knows we need it.
Elaine Sheehan
Johnstown
