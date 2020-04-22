Robert Weissman’s column on March 24 (“Trump should resign now”), laced with statements such as “clear and present danger” about America’s duly elected president coupled with obvious personal animosity saying someone is dissembled (concealing one’s beliefs), ranks him right up there with mind-reading and clairvoyant.
He touted the president as untruthful in terming “tremendous control” of the virus. To the contrary, having top minds of a proven CDC in America and the world, voicing “tremendous control” of the CDC as responsible experts in controlling virus introduction and spread of infectious disease, and who works close with other nations in this control.
Weissman, what would you recommend doing or saying that is foremost positive or hopeful to the American people?
Our president serves this country in more ways than you apparently can comprehend. Weeks ago you were enjoying the best economy ever. The nation added more jobs, created more job openings than unemployed, jobs coming back to America, security of our borders are being realized, people out of poverty, manufacturing being revitalized, etc., and this will return. Donald Trump has done more for you than any other president.
Yet, you have the audacity of rambling on about Trump doing the opposite. In reality, Trump is doing the opposite in turning this country around and “Keeping America Great,” and sowing a new God-entrusted seed of hope and prosperity for you and your family.
A wise man would say, “Thank you, God, for President Donald J. Trump.”
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
