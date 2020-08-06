According to the Bible all lives matter.
When you die, there is only one judge, God.
Why are the TV channels not broadcasting the whole truth. Protests started out for a good reason – a death that should not have happened. But what started out as a good cause snowballed into people who did not even care. Now they want to ruin statues.
I believe these people are what caused the spread of this terrible virus. They our the reason so many people are dying.
The TV stations are trying to put all the blame on opening up of restaurants and businesses. It could not have spread so fast if this was true. People are just looking for excuses for not working.
Lock them up and put them on Army bases. That’s what the National Guard was created for.
Evelyn M. Budash
Johnstown
