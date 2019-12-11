Today’s Christians have developed worldly lifestyles that mirror those who don’t know God or the scriptures (2 Timothy 3:1-7). Satan deceives many Christians, putting Christ’s coming far off in the future.
Satan’s sophistries include a secret rapture theory where Christians disappear and vanish with all their sins intact while remaining Christians, Jews and the ungodly are given a second chance in a seven-year tribulation. It’s not in the Bible, it’s fiction.
If you are not ready when Jesus comes (1 Thessalonians 4:12-18) and every eye will see him (Revelation 1:7), the Bible says the remaining wicked will be destroyed at the brightness at his coming. (2 Thessalonians 1:6-10) Most of the world and people will mourn at Christ’s coming. (Matthew 24:30-31)
This devilish theory teaches we don’t have to struggle (Matthew 5:27-30) and overcome sin (Revelation 3:5) with Christ’s help.
This theory promotes that believers don’t have to be converted or born again to reach heaven. (John 3:5-8)
Christians won’t vanish or disappear but rather be killed through tribulation, trials and afflictions (Acts 14:22) for rejecting the mark of the beast (Revelation 14:8, 12-15) and many killed (Revelation 20:4) for keeping God’s commandments (Revelation 14:6-12) by Christians deceived by Satan.
Trust not your eternal life to a priest or pastor or any man. Read God’s word (2 Timothy 3:15-17) for yourself so you are not deceived.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.