In Matthew 24:4, Jesus said, “Let no many deceive you.” Also in Ephesians 5:6, “Let no many deceive you with vain words; for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
In 2 Corinthians 4:4, “In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them that believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.”
The devil is the god of this world (right now) and he is deceiving the majority of the people and they do not realize it.
The news ... is it true?
Marriage ... is it true between a man and a woman?
Is it true you can lie to the American people, but you cannot lie to the FBI?
Advertisements ... what they are saying, is it true?
Politicians ... are they trustworthy? Do they lie?
Movies have taught us how to swear, smoke, drink, dress and undress, have sex, take God’s name in vain, kill, make gays and lesbians OK, steal and on and on.
In your lifetime, have these things gotten worse? Murder, rape, stealing, scams, pornography, swearing, taking God’s name in vain, abortions, lying, fires, earthquakes, wars, virus, and on and on.
History repeats itself. This happened just before Noah’s flood.
We need to remove our blinders to see what’s coming.
In 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, this is our salvation, read and believe it.
Eternity is a long, long time.
Leland McQuaide
Johnstown
