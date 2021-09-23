Fact checking the Biden White House.
One of the president’s plans for attacking the virus was to set consistent, evidence-based guidance to stop the outbreaks. But, an article in July stated at least 30% of 20,000 COVID-infected illegal immigrants at the southern border turned down the vaccine. In the past, Pennsylvania has accepted illegal immigrants.
The Biden White House had said the surge at the border will be the same as any other year. But 212,000 crossed the border in July, a 20-year high.
Jen Psaki, press secretary, said Republicans are the ones wanting to defund the police. Congresswomen Rashida Taib, Iihan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all made statements to defund the police.
Congresswoman Cori Bush said defunding police has to happen. Even after it’s been documented that she spent $70,000 on her security. There’s been so many lies from the White House and the Democratic Party, and one of the worst was a foreign policy decision made by the president.
Biden said leaving Afghanistan would never be like Vietnam and the Taliban wouldn’t overrun the country.
That’s not what happened, and this also will give the terrorists a base to launch another 9/11 attack.
Don’t forget former CIA director Robert Gates, who served under eight presidents of both parties, said that President Joe Biden has been wrong on almost every foreign policy or national security issue.
R.I. Wissinger
Johnstown
