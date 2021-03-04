Where is the $1,400? It didn’t take Donald Trump this long to give us $1,200, then $600. No, you Democrats didn’t give us the $600, Trump already gave his OK for that. We were told $2,000, but you deducted it to $600 and promised $1,400.
Where is it?
I’m sure all the foreign countries got theirs. Maybe Joe Biden’s hand got tired of signing his name, which is all he has done since entering office.
All I read is Nancy Pelosi and her views.
No wonder they call her Speaker of the House. Somebody find out where our $1,400 is, if it exists at all. Or did the immigrants get it.
Lee Miller
Johnstown
