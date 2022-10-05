At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning became the primary way for teachers to teach their students.
Legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz called Catch Up Our Kids Act of 2022 helps by “allowing parents to take back control of their child’s education so children can recover from any learning loss resulting from misguided and politically driven pandemic school closures.”
Two years later, in-person teaching is finally making a comeback, however, not in the fashion we all thought it would be. The main problem is: should students be doing online schooling rather than face-to-face learning?
The action that we need to take is to have students be in-person learning rather than remote learning. According to Leanlab Education (2022), “Students struggle with motivation and ability to focus.” This is a huge concern because students don’t want to get on the computer, and it is easily distracting to them by staying remote.
Other issues include not having the time to help their children in remote situations as well as not having the “tools they need – including the internet” (Leanlab Education, 2022). When looking at the benefits of remote learning, it is the flexibility.
ANDREW SWOPE
EBENSBURG
