Gov. Tom Wolf wants to send an extra $300 million to the state’s poorer school districts, and some Republican legislators have signed onto the idea.
Does more money buy better education?
The per-pupil cost of government schooling has risen much faster than inflation and now stands at $16,500 on average in Pennsylvania.
Does anyone think kids are better educated now than they were decades ago?
Does less money mean worse education? If so, how do we explain the immigrants from Asia, Africa and the Caribbean who arrive poor, but whose children achieve academic and economic success?
If they succeed where others fail, more taxpayer money is not the answer.
Then there’s the success of charter schools.
We find a perfect comparison in New York City, where charter schools operate out of the same buildings as traditional public schools, with the same funding, serving kids from the same neighborhoods selected by lottery from waiting lists.
Their standardized test results not only beat the adjacent public schools, but in some cases rank near the top of the state.
Unfortunately, the government school bureaucracy and politicians everywhere who cater to teacher unions have fought tooth and nail against the proliferation of charter schools to compete with their monopoly.
Choice and competition lead to higher quality and lower cost. Throwing more tax money at government bureaucracies is a knee-jerk political response with a history of failure.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
