President Joe Biden said during his campaign, talking about Donald Trump, anyone who is responsible for that many deaths from the virus shouldn’t remain as president.
From an article written by the Wall Street Journal on Nov. 25, when Biden made that statement, there were 220,000 deaths under Trump. Under Biden ,on the date of that article, there were 350,000, even though his administration has benefited from more vaccines and more clinical trials.
Biden also said he was going to shut down the virus. But on Dec. 27, after a phone conference with the governors, he said he had no federal solution for the pandemic and it needs solved on the state level.
At the same time, he has OSHA pushing his vaccine mandate for all companies with more than 100 employees. This will cause financial hardships for these companies.
An article by Vanity Fair publish Dec. 23, stated that they had a copy of a 10-page plan given to the Biden White House on Oct. 22 by COVID experts that other countries used to send testing kits to all their citizens.
So instead of sending test kits before the holidays, they said they hope to do something in January.
But yet they want to pass a massive bill that will kill our energy economy and with the salt plan, the wealthy will avoid paying federal income tax.
How many of you have voter remorse?
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
