Upon seeing that a local doctor who was accused of over prescribing painkillers received house arrest, I’d like to point out the hypocrisy of this.
The pusher gets a slap on the wrist. Why? Because he’s a doctor. However, someone caught abusing prescription meds would get jail time. This doctor took an oath to help sick people, not turn them into addicts.
If we are going to help fight this epidemic, then why are we sending the message that being a pusher is OK if you’re a doctor, or so-called respected member of our community. Just shows the hypocrisy of our justice system.
It’s a good old boys network that only cares about the money they can accrue from fines and probation, and doesn’t really want to stop this epidemic because its too profitable, keeps people employed and keeps the lower class in their place.
It’s time to stand up to our system and elect leaders and judges who care about people of all stations in life, not just those who have the most money and influence.
The law is the law and justice is supposed to be blind, but it seems that blindfold lifts just a bit if you have money or influence.
Travis Meyers
Berlin
