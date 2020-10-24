This concerns Johnstown doctor Richard Green, who recently was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
My husband and I have gone to Dr. Green for 37 years. He was the best doctor we ever have had.
He was impeccable about how he looked and presented himself. He had a respectable bedside manor and was always kind and gentle.
I was on some strong medication and he monitored it very closely. He never pushed any medications on us, only what was needed to help us.
Since he left his practice, my whole system has been a mess.
We couldn’t find a doctor to help us.
They were afraid to take any more patients because of COVID.
We finally did a find a resident doctor to treat us. I doubt we will ever find a doctor like Green.
He also treated my parents and they just loved him.
Green was always there for us and his staff, also. It makes a person feel secure.
There are a lot of people that abuse medicines and take advantage of a good doctors’ kindness and compassion.
I hope he will be given consideration for his good endeavors and treating people, senior citizens such as us, who he has helped in wellness for all these years.
Gloria J. Hemminger
Johnstown
