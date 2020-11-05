Elizabeth Tressler is correct that cancer was not canceled due to COVID-19 (Oct. 22, “Cancer was not canceled”). She makes the case that the American Cancer Society is facing a $200 million deficit.
Ironically, I’ve been getting weekly mailings from the ACS asking for money.
I did my research to find that the ACS, based out of Atlanta, has 6,679 employees at a total compensation of $455 million.
That’s an average salary of $68,000 for each employee. Their COO makes $2,343,992 with 10 others earning six-digit salaries as well.
I agree that the passion to end breast cancer is stronger than ever. The immediate needs of all cancer patients are also greater than ever.
If you do have the ability to donate to any cause, I urge you to do your homework. Think about your local breast and cancer centers that care for the immediate needs of your family and friends, every day.
They need your donations now more than ever also.
Your donation, no matter how large or small, will actually make a difference locally, not in Atlanta.
Kathy Weaver
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.