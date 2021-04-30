Remember this on Election Day. We have leaders of today and tomorrow of one party wanting to defund the police. Rep. Ihan Omar said she wants police departments defunded. Rep. Rashidh Tlaib said she wants no more policing period.
If you feel it’s not going to happen in our neighborhood, this is what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said: she wants a national policy of defunding the police and taking the money and giving it to social workers and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Look how defunding worked in Portland. To verify their position, just look up all these names on the internet. So if you are worried about having less police protection for your family and home, take your vote serious on Election Day.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.