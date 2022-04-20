Evil flourishes when good men do nothing.
The left always says to follow the science. Well, science tells us that XX equals female and XY equals male. Gender dysphoria is a mental issue. It should be treated by a psychiatrist, not by bodily mutilation. We are experiencing insanity in this time of our history.
Statistics tell us 4.1% in the U.S. identify as gay, lesbian, trans, etc. So, we will let corporations, journalists, faith leaders, etc., be canceled because they don’t agree with this insanity.
There’s no moral way to sympathize with grossly immoral actions. What many call loving acceptance is in fact moral abandonment and there is nothing loving about it. The passage of time doesn’t make an ethical concept wrong or obsolete.
Using a clock to judge moral issues is foolish, because truths identified in philosophy and theology are timeless.
Have we become so apathetic in this nation that we do not speak up when moral relativism is destroying this nation.
Do we want our toddlers and young children indoctrinated with garbage?
Disney should hang its head in shame.
Homosexuality is our new religion. Our supreme court justice can’t define what it means to be a woman or answer when life begins. Really?
This is the time to speak up. Fight against newborns not being called boys or girls in the hospitals, or referring to pregnant women as birthing people and children in California having access to hormone therapy without parental consent.
I have courage, do you?
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
