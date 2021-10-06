Politicians throw around the term trillion dollars like it is Monopoly money.
I can’t help but wonder if people have a concept of a trillion dollars?
A visual idea of a trillion dollars – if one were to stack $100 bills 90 inches (71/2 feet) high, one would have one million dollars.
One billion dollars would be 7,500 feet high or 1.43 miles high. One trillion dollars would be 1,430 miles high.
Our national debt, which is nearly $29 trillion, if laid face-to-face would go around the world over one and a half times.
Think about that the next time you vote.
Woody Kaufman
Johnstown
