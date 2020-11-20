I am writing this letter to The Tribune-Democrat regarding the endorsement you wrote on Oct. 31. And to the people in this country who voted Democrat because they hate President Donald Trump.
The Tribune stated that Trump did not keep his promises to the coal miners. My son is a coal miner. The mine he worked at was waiting to see if people were going to vote for Trump and five hours after it was announced that Trump was elected, my son got a call to go back to work.
On abortion, I’m tired of hearing that it is the woman’s choice. The woman should make choices not to get pregnant. There is enough birth control on the market.
A Christian would not agree with two people of the same gender to marry.
The Democrat you voted for isn’t capable of taking care of himself. So how can he take care of our country?
I guess his laughing partner will laugh away all of the problems they encounter.
So how can you Democrats feel good about what you did?
Grace Wiley
Hollsopple
