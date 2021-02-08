I would like to submit the following, which is attributed to President Abraham Lincoln. I do not know when or where it was said but I think it would give us all something to think about.
“You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot help the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by encouraging class hatred. You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than you earn. You cannot build character and courage by taking away man’s initiative and independence. You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.”
How many of these words of wisdom apply to our divided country today?
Judith Kelly
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.