I am a refugee from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics’ aggression after World War II and its attempt to conquer the world.
Living through this, I learned very difficult lessons, some of which I would like to share with you.
I am also happy to have lived and raised my children in the United States. I served in the U.S. Army and am proud to be a U.S. veteran.
Election Day is quickly approaching. I am not concerned with which party wins and loses. I am concerned about the direction our nation seems to be taking.
When you as voters go to the polls, don’t cast your vote for a political party, but for the best candidate.
Check each politician’s background.
What do they stand for? How will they protect and serve our country and us as U.S. citizens?
Please understand that socialism is the forerunner to communism. The Soviet Union is now called Communist Russia. If you are unaware of this or you don’t believe it, please look at the history books.
Please be careful when deciding which politician will get your vote in November.
You are choosing the future of the next generation of Americans.
Arne A. Magi
Johnstown
