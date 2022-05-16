On April 15, The Tribune-Democrat’s headline “Illegal fentanyl the leading killer in drug overdoses; harm reduction efforts lag in Pa.” clearly addresses problems and causes, but ignores viable solutions.
The article states Drug Enforcement Administration advises fentanyl key on traffickers in Mexico, China and India along with their impact on fentanyl killings surpassing gun and traffic deaths combined.
In 2017, President Donald Trump pushed completing southern border barriers to help prevent trafficking drugs, uncontrolled illegals and any criminals entering United States … followed by Trump invoking Constitution’s Title 42 – providing strict controllable enforcement of borders, protecting security, health and well-being of Americans.
In January 2020, President Joe Biden canceled and denounced border barriers; opened borders and encouraged illegal entry. When drugs and trafficking accelerated under his watch, he made Vice President Kamala Harris the border czar, whose lack of deliverables and ineptitude increased trafficking of fentanyl drugs into this country.
Couple this with Biden striving to end Title 42 despite accelerated fentanyl killings and illegal trafficking is unconscionable.
The CDC states in 2021 alone there was a 28.5% increase in illegal drug killings over the previous year. With good reason, killings appear in part due to current administration undoing and/or ignoring what the Trump administration put in place.
The current administration should not ignore viable fentanyl solutions by deceiving Americans on apparent false-hearted utopian ideology and self-focusing on political gain.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
