I wonder how many of the individuals who say, “All you have to do is wear a mask, it’s a simple step,” are forced to wear one for seven-plus hours a day. I have not experienced any COVID-19-related symptoms, unless you consider the shortness of breath, sweating, fogged glasses, headache, loss of peripheral vision, fatigue and extreme irritability that a face covering causes me after each day at work a direct correlation.
According to the so-called experts, individuals are to refrain from touching their faces – something I constantly seem to do with a mask on. By definition, a face mask is classified as personal protective equipment and I do not personally feel wearing a dirty piece of cloth over my nose and mouth all day is protecting anyone.
I am tired of sacrificing my quality of life for the foreseeable future – which I assume is through Jan. 20, 2023.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine, you have the ability to fix this by changing one word from mandatory to suggested when it comes to employees and masks.
Please free us from these muzzles.
John Machuta
Johnstown
