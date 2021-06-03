This letter is not to criticize anyone, but is intended to ask all people to do what is called critical thinking. We all have opinions, but have we done any research on any of our opinions.
I am a conservative Christian man who is concerned how divided our country is.
Just don’t believe everything you hear, but confirm for yourself. Here are some things to really think about.
• Do you know what the U.N. agenda 21-30 is, and the affect it will have on all of us?
• Did you even hear about the Great Reset?
• Have you ever wondered about the bombing of the World Trade Center? Why did only building seven collapse, and no other building fell within a three block radius? Bomb particles found all around the World Trade Center.
• Known predictor and trafficker Jeffery Epstein evaded arrest under presidents George Bush Sr., Bill Clinton, George Bush Jr. and Barack Obama. Thirty-two years, shameful or compromised?
• What very wealthy powerful man says the greatest accomplishment of my life would be to bring down the American government?
• Why do we have so many states doing audits on our recent elections?
• Have you ever heard of HHARP, very interesting?
• Read all of the Second Amendment, you will be surprised what the writers were concerned about.
I pray that the readers will understand that it is important to know the truth, not globalist agendas. Be informed, it is so important.
Larry Licht
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.