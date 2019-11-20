The definition of an ultraliberal is a radical, which describes many of today’s Democrats.
In a past letter, I mentioned that free health care for illegal aliens is just the tip of the iceberg as far as the policies of the new Democratic socialist party goes.
Others include:
• The Green New Deal, which eliminates coal, oil, natural gas and nuclear energy. This would put America back to the 19th century and cost an estimated $93 trillion.
• Elimination of private health care in lieu of one run by the government and cost taxpayers $33 trillion, supported by Elizabeth Warren.
• A proposal to raise taxes on all income levels by $5,000 annually, supported by Bernie Sanders, and give all a free college education at taxpayer expense.
• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal for a 70% tax rate.
• Perhaps the scariest proposal is last-day abortions and even allowing mothers to have their babies killed after birth.
Under socialism, the government owns everything and controls all production and distribution of goods and services.
Is this really what Americans want?
I’m still waiting to read what rights under the Constitution that autocrat Donald Trump has taken away from the American people.
If the radicals in the Democratic Party take over, you’ll really see what autocratic rule is all about.
In conclusion, in October, the U.S. Department of Labor said that 37 states now have more jobs than there are people to fill them.
Imagine that.
John Skubak
Johnstown
