Our democracy is under fire. In recent polls, the public views that threats to our democracy is the No. 1 concern of Americans. Inflation is No. 2.
Distrust in government has been growing for many years. According to the Pew Research Center, only two-in-10 Americans currently trust the government to “do the right thing.”
When people feel that their voices aren’t being heard, they turn to extreme measures. Extremism has been on display on both the left and the right.
• On the far left, there has been rioting and burning in our cities’ streets fueled by distrust of law enforcement personnel.
• On the far right, we have seen the emergence of many white nationalist and anti-Semitic groups, espousing beliefs in the great replacement theory and the violent overthrowing of our governnment – witness Jan. 6.
So, the question becomes – where do we go from here?
I don’t have all of the answers. However, I do believe in our democracy and its underlying principles. I believe that the majority of Americans are not either extreme left or extreme right.
I don’t want a socialist country, but I also don’t want our country to turn into a dictatorship, governed by an undisciplined, power-hungry egomaniac. Is this not the definition of fascism?
Thoroughly research each and every candidate; if a candidate is too extreme and will cause harm to our democracy, you must reject them.
The future of our country is in our hands. Vote wisely.
We the people ...
John Washko
Johnstown
