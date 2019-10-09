Anyone who follows our national and international news is very aware of serious issues that face our country and world.
Many of these major problems can be summed up in a simple sentence: our nation and our world show that many people and societies have a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life.
This is vividly demonstrated with the existence of the death penalty and abortion.
To many with strong moral fiber, the existence of American-initiated wars that could have easily been avoided and have been conducted for unjustified reasons has resulted in hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians killed or severely injured.
The failure of the U.S. government to sufficiently fund programs that can diminish human suffering in our nation shows a callous disregard for the dignity of our societies’ disadvantaged citizens.
These policies do not promote the concept of the sanctity of human life.
With our government officials, and those in a position to promote nonviolence and humane treatment for all people, it is no wonder that many of our citizens have resorted to mass killing and random acts of gun violence. They are following the example of those in leadership and power in America.
Human life needs to be honored and valued from womb to tomb, and for all stages of life.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
