President Donald Trump’s claim that we will have a vaccine for COVID-19 before the end of 2020, which will be big and fast like the Manhattan Project, is another example of his lack of knowledge of American history.
If I were a betting woman, I would wager that he has no clue what the Manhattan Project entailed. Yes, it was big but it wasn’t fast. From inception (1939) when discussions and theorizing got underway, to completion July 16, 1945, was six years. It seemed an eternity to American leaders who feared the Germans were ahead in building a weapon using nuclear technology.
In January 2017, en route to Asia, Trump stopped in Hawaii. He was given a private tour of Pearl Harbor. By all accounts, he had a vague idea of some battle there and asked his then-Chief of Staff John Kelly why they were visiting this place.
The above are just two of the multiple accounts showing his ignorance of American history. This is not surprising given his aversion to books and reading.
Barack Obama, Trump’s bete noire, had a full grasp of American history including the contents of the Constitution. He also spoke in complete sentences, and had a rich vocabulary that never included four letter expletives.
Because Trump ignored the warnings of his own intel and scientists in January, we are “America First” in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Is it any wonder that the rest of the world pities us?
Rose Hess
Bowling Green, Ohio, formerly of Jerome
