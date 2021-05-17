A policeman in Idaho released a viral video in response to the LeBron James tweet targeting a Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant.
James actually held up the Columbus police officer’s picture saying, “You’re next #accountability,” which even included an hourglass emoji.
The police officer pretended to call James asking him what to do for advice on handling a stabbing happening now in front of him. I thought it was funny.
Well, guess what, that police officer is now suspended. Maybe James should stick to basketball and whining when he gets bumped too hard. I’m sure if his daughter were about to be stabbed, he would want a police officer on scene and not a social worker. Disgusted with injustice.
Clare Ann Farabaugh
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.