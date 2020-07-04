In reply to the letter by Pat Vaneman on June 24 praising Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine for saving us during the COVID-19 outbreak: How can we possibly praise them for all those infected people in nursing homes, accounting for over 67% of all Pa. COVID-19 deaths? Should we praise Levine for removing her mother from a nursing home and placing her in a hotel to keep her safe? Should we praise these politicians for using the older and vulnerable as fodder for the virus and keeping the rest of us safe?
In regards to the column by Curt Davis on June 24, it’s disappointing to see selective anger at work. The snide remark about masks at “major rally issues” was cute, but he doesn’t mention the lack of masks at Black Lives Matter protests, in which politicians shared both time and support.
Davis’s anger at the firing of a U.S. attorney in Manhattan is shallow since he doesn’t mention the replacing of nearly all U.S. Attorneys by Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama. U.S. Attorney James S. Brady, serving in the Carter administration, stated “… that’s the tradition of the office. U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president …”
Writers such Davis, Rachel Allen, Christine Dahlin, William Lloyd and Jim Scofield are welcome to their opinions, but a thorough discussion must include all the facts – not just the convenient ones.
Debra Gindlesperger
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.