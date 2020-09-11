Fifty-some years ago, a high school teacher asked me to define “life,” and I was stumped. (You’re either alive or you’re dead, right?)
It’s easy to describe the “visual” characteristics of life, but the mystery of its origin, and its invisible “spiritual” presence, not so.
Over the past five decades, I’ve seen the theory of evolution unraveling, failing miserably to prove that all life is a product of “chance.”
(Hard to prove that all the “unfathomable” genius required to create and sustain all life as we know it today came from an empty can).
The Bible’s account of “life” from Genesis to Revelation fills all the gaps. Its many fulfilled prophesies leave me with no doubts about the creation account.
I’m convinced of its “holy” inspiration from one end to the other. It’s a “fountain of life” that never ends. It’s the “living” word of God.
A treasure chest full of wisdom and answers. It has strengthened me, “breathed life” into me and fills me with hope and joy. Praise the Lord.
In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes to the Father but by me.”
“Eternal life” to all who believe in Jesus, that is the promise. (John 3:16)
You’re either alive with Christ or you’re without Him. (John 3:36)
It took me 50 years, teacher (to find the answer), but my definition of life is this ... Jesus is.
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
