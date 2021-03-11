I am holding my breath at the moment for the House bill regarding the way we vote comes to the attention of Congress.
The memories of our last national election remain and are disturbing. Many new regulations reminiscent of the problems of that election are addressed in this bill, not in a positive way in my view.
It solidifies the wish of the Democrats to not require any kind of identification to vote. For the most important civic duty that we are privileged to have in our democracy to be of little importance is regrettable, and it is an elementary mistake.
But, is it a mistake, or is it a plan that could very easily affect all future elections because it makes voter fraud so easy? It would create a federal right to a mail-in ballot, just another way to ask for voter fraud. How do we know who is returning the ballot and how many other ballots have been returned by someone other than the intended voter?
The more people who have access to our ballots, the easier it is for voter fraud to be a possibility. I feel that all Americans should vote on one designated day with exceptions only for validated absentee ballots. We, the people, should have the right to know the outcome of our election on the day of the election, not weeks later. The fewer steps involved, the less possibility of mistakes, honest or not.
I have never been so disappointed in the members of Congress as I am today.
I am truly fearful of the direction our representatives are taking our nation.
Sometimes I’m glad I’m old.
Rebecca Carlin
Ebensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.