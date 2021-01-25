It’s bad enough that Texas didn’t want my vote to count from the November election, but, when I saw the list of more than 100 U.S representatives scrolling across the TV screen, I could not believe how many Pennsylvania representatives were listed, including our two from the Johnstown area – Glenn Thompson and John Joyce.
These men were just re-elected on that ballot. Would their re-elections be invalidated also?
Thank goodness the Supreme Court didn’t hear this ridiculous lawsuit.
I will remember, in two years, that my U.S. representative didn’t want my vote to count in 2020.
I have one other thought regarding the spike in coronavirus cases in Cambria County.
I don’t think any area municipality canceled trick or treat this year. Isn’t this about the time that the spike started?
Hopefully we learn from our mistakes.
Richard P. Becker
Johnstown
